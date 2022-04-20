The City of Lockport has received approximately $20 million in grants and low-interest loans since 2016 for its water and sewer infrastructure projects. That number does not include the newest $1.9 million Water Infrastructure Improvements Act grant awarded on Tuesday and an additional $1.9 million in federal subsidies, as well as Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funds used in water and sewer projects.
City Engineer Mike Marino gave a summary of some of the water and sewer projects that his office has applied for funding.
His list includes work on the Waste Water Treatment Plant disinfectant project which was awarded $500,000 in a WIIA grant from the state and $1 million from a Water Quality Improvement Program (WQIP) from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The remainder of the balance for the $3.5 million project is funded with a $2 million no-interest loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The Raw Water project, in which the city replaced two miles of water lines between North Tonawanda and the Water Treatment Plant for $7.4 million, will receive about $3 million from a WIIA grant with an additional $4.4 million paid through a no-interest loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The Gulf Sewer Improvement project is being funded by the newest WIIA grant and federal subsidy, and will be further paid with a no-interest loan of $3.8 million. The project is estimated to cost $7.8 million.
Marino said that the city had applied for two WIIA grants, one for the Gulf Stream project and another for a generator to run the city’s water pump from the North Tonawanda to Lockport. He said it was a forgone conclusion that WIIA grants for both projects wouldn’t be funded, but applied for both to see what happened.
“We were lucky to even get one,” Marino said on Wednesday, noting that the pump project, which did not get awarded a WIIA grant, will cost $600,000 which will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act’s funds.
“We might come back for improvements, but it depends on funding,” he said.
A green infrastructure project to reduce overflow into 18-Mile Creek and the Erie Canal – a $2 million project – is being funded through a Green Infrastructure Grant Program for $1.5 million. The remainder is being paid through DRI funds.
Throughout these projects, the city has also received several grants from the DEC to conduct studies, the information from which is used to apply for other grants. Each of these grants amount to $30,000 a-piece.
Marino also said that the DEC has awarded $25,000 grants for two charging stations in the city, one of which is at City Hall and another in as-of-yet chosen location.
“We’ve received many grants,” Marino said. “The needs for infrastructure grants is great. We’ll continue to look for more money to fund our projects.”
