The Town of Lockport is rehabbing 38 of its 41 sanitary sewer pump stations, partly through a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant totaling $587,500.
The total price-tag for the project is $2.35 million.
Town Engineer Rob Klavoon said that while the grant money will not pay for the entire project, it will take a chunk out of a $7 million bond the town contracted for in 2016 toward water and sewer projects.
So far, $4.15 million of that bond has been spent on a similar project in 2017-2018 called Phase 2A in which 16 emergency generators were installed, Klavoon said.
“We did more of the higher priority work in the Phase 2A project and waited a few years to tackle the balance of it in Phase 2B (the current project),” he said.
Since taking out the bond, the Town Board has been reinvesting in infrastructure by searching for grants to help pay the costs of upgrading and maintaining the pump stations, Klavoon said, but for three years the WIIA grant applications they’ve passed in were rejected.
“We applied for 2016, but were passed over,” he said. “Then we applied in 2018 and we were also passed. We found out in midsummer of 2020 that we got it.”
Right now the project is at its 90% design milestone, Klavoon said.
While the project still has to be reported to the regulatory agencies in December, including the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYSEFC), Klavoon was optimistic on that aspect of the project. The final delay, he said, will be with the supply chain, because needed pieces of equipment, including electronics, are taking almost 10 more weeks to arrive than usual.
“We should break ground in the spring of 2022,” he said. “If everything goes right, it should be done in spring of 2023.”
