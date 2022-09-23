Students were dismissed early, Friday, because of flooding within the Emmet Belknap Intermediate School building caused by a broken 1-inch line. No one was hurt and there was no danger, according to the school district’s website.
City Engineer Steve Pump said he heard about the water-break and investigated at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Pump said the cause of the flooding was from a 1-inch pipe behind a toilet on the second floor, which broke while it was being fixed. No water cut-off could be found, so the water to the building was shut off and the school was subsequently evacuated.
Pump said there was water on the tile floor of the building, as well as some water-damage to the ceiling of the first floor. He noted that the school seemed well-organized while evacuating students to parents and buses.
In a press release by the district, school officials decided evacuate students through the dry areas, because of the extent of the water and it's proximity to electricity.
Later when the school was "deemed safe" students were allowed to come in between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday to pick up belongings.
Materials and belongings left in classrooms that were not picked up will be secured in the classrooms and lockers until opening on Monday when the school will be opened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.