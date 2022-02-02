Plans are underway to bring a new water main to the region that will run from the intersection of Dysinger and Bowmiller roads to the border of Niagara and Genesee counties.
Officials say the line is expected to be approximately 57,000 feet in length, and have a diameter of 24 inches.
Jennifer Bieber, administrative director with the Niagara County Water District, stated that this water main is intended to improve water distribution, particularly in the region of Alabama in Genesee County, though according to her, this project is still in it’s design phase.
“It’s in design right now,” she said. “We don’t even know if it will ever come to fruition.”
TJ Pignatario, communications director of the New York State Department of Conservation, stated that this water main is largely to serve industrial purposes in that region.
“If approved, the water main proposed by the Niagara County Water District would be installed to supply the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County with potable water,” he said.
Reviews have been made in accordance with the State Environmental Quality Review, and the State Historic Preservation Act, and determined that the proposed path wouldn’t have a significant impact on the environment, or run through areas of archeological sensitivity or of significant historical value.
If there are public comments to be made on the proposed water main, they must be made out in writing to the Contact Person of Michelle R Woznick, and sent to NYSDEC, 270 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14203-2915 by no later than Feb. 17.
Documents related to the project are available for public inspection at this address during normal business hours.
