The cost of rehabilitating a second water distribution pump in the city is $73,283.
The Common Council voted this week to re-hire Moley Magnetics to repair Lockport's water distribution pump No. 3 at the Water Plant on Summit Street.
Moley was hired by the city last year to repair distribution pump No. 1 at the plant — the main one in a five pump distribution network that provides Lockportians with fresh water.
The savings incurred by rehabilitating that existing pump, rather than purchasing a new one, was estimated to be about $100,00. Working closely with Finance Director Tim Russo, the city moved forward quickly with plans late last year to inspect and if necessary, repair nearby pump 3, using remaining available state funds used to replace the city's raw waterline a year earlier.
Alderman Joe Oates, the city's Finance Committee chairman, said one of the important outcomes of the work being done is a renewed commitment by the council and city to plan ahead for decennial inspections by city crews.
“This work was way overdue. This was money well spent,” Oates said.
“We have to be able top pump water through the system and it's good to have inspections at least once every 10 years so we don't run into these problems again.”
The city had considered issuing a State of Emergency declaration last fall when pump 1 at the water plant broke down. It then switched the heavier load of incoming water to the other pumps temporarily to keep everyone supplied, while repairs ensued.
There have been no water outages reported as a result of the pump repairs.
In other matters, the council:
— Offered condolences to the friends and family of former Lockport alderman John “Tate” Pitrello, who recently passed away. Pitrello served four terms as alderman (1990-98) and 21 years as a member of the Lockport Police Board (1998-2019).
— Agreed to submit an $800,000 application to the New York State Homes and Community Renewal's HOME Local Program, which would provide funds for first-time homebuyers.
— Re-hired Nussbaumer & Clarke to prepare a report on the city's combined sewer overflows. Alderman Mark Devine said the fee is the same amount N&C first charged the city back in 2016 to complete the annual, state-mandated report and has done the work for the same amount every year since. An annual Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) system report must be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation by Jan. 31 of each year, providing numbers for the previous year.
