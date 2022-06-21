Water service restored in Gulf sewer work area

Construction of the Gulf Interceptor Sewer was delayed Tuesday due to a water line break along Otto Park Place that left many residents without running water temporarily.
The construction contractor, Mark Cerrone, Inc., was digging around the water line when one of the joists in the water line came loose and broke. The contractor had suspended the water line above the digging area, to lay the sewer line, when the water line broke, possibly due to the weight of the water.
As calls to Mayor Michelle Roman’s office filled all available lines, about 1 p.m., city workers including Engineer Steven Pump, headed out to the site where the 30-inch main was gushing water.
After turning off pressure, Pump said, the second step was to drain the water around the main, assess the damage and then “fix it.”
Pump noted there was a contingency plan in place in the event the water main was damaged.
Most residents who lost water service had it restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to mayor's aide Molly Lawson.
The Gulf Interceptor Sewer project is an $8 million city project to intercept the sewer main north of Niagara Street and reroute it to the wastewater treatment plant. Previously the state Department of Environmental Conservation replaced the sewer line on the south side of Niagara Street in the Gulf area. The city previously obtained a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant that's covering 25% of the project cost and offered 0% loan financing on the balance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.