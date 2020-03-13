Local Wegmans stores will be closing their doors at midnight tonight to clean and restock shelves.
In a statement Wegmans said:
"We are changing our hours of operation to better serve our customers and communities. This additional time will be used to clean our stores and restock products.Our temporary store hours are:
All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 am – 12 am New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (Excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 am – 11 pm,”
To learn more information on how Wegmans is keeping up with supply and demand as well as limiting the purchases of certain products visit their website.
