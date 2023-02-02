NEWFANE — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar, the restaurant and marketplace, was officially purchased by Eve and Paul Dolansky for an undisclosed sum on Tuesday.
The Dolanskys, natives of Appleton, are leaving their new business in the capable hands of Juanita Szafranski while they are out of state.
Szafranski, a psychic investigator, said she has been friends with the Dolanskys for years, and when word got out that the popular eatery was up for sale, they decided to meet there for dinner.
“We sat down and I said, ‘Why do I feel like you want to buy Gordie Harper’s?’ and (Paul Dolansky) replied, ‘Because I do,’” Szafranski said.
From there a deal was hammered out.
With the Dolanskys’ approval, Szafranski began leaving her mark on the now-rebranded Nu Gordy Harper’s as the paperwork got taken care of. She started by opening the second kitchen on the site for breakfast.
“It was just myself, about seven to eight weeks,” Szafranski said. “I needed it my way. It looked like new (after that) and the health department approved.”
Szafranski is making some menu changes. Additions include broccoli salad, cinnamon-banana bread, “Juanita’s burritos” and omelets. Favorites on the old menu, such as turkey with dressing and gravy, will remain, she said. The full set of changes should be in place by March.
Also, Szafranski said, popular local caterer Donna Eick will come in twice a week to host and pour coffee as she mingles with the diners.
“She has a big following and she’s bringing it to Gordy’s,” Szafranski said.
To further underscore the new in Nu Gordy Harper’s, Szafranski said: outdoor vendors will be able to pitch their wares in the expanded parking lot this summer; local farmers are invited to sell their fresh produce; and the patio will be open.
“We’re also going to have a juice bar for the summer,” she said.
One thing that will not change is the presence of Gordie Harper himself. The now-former owner plans to tend his garden out front of the marketplace when the weather changes.
“Gordie will still be here every day, or most days,” Szafranski said. “What we wanted to do was the same thing he wanted to do, but the Covid pandemic got in the way.”
Sitting inside the restaurant on Wednesday morning, Harper said he’s satisfied with the deal now that it’s done. The Dolanskys are “nice people,” he said, and he’s thinking it’ll be “nice to relax after 25 years of running the place.”
