HAMBURG — One of two WellNow Urgent Care facilities under construction locally has been completed and plans to begin issuing rapid swab testing for COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
This week, WellNow opened the doors to its newest center in at 4909 Southwestern Boulevard, offering treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with no appointment needed.
In the coming weeks, WellNow Urgent Care will begin to offer COVID-19 rapid swab testing to all of its centers, including the new Hamburg location.
“Every community should have access to urgent medical care within a 20-minute, or less, drive,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D. “By opening our Hamburg center, we're able to provide that to Southtown communities. We look forward to offering communities better access to urgent care services and COVID-19 testing, especially during the upcoming months of inclement weather."
Meanwhile, construction is well underway on a new, $850,000, 3,500-square-foot, one-story WellNow Urgent Care Clinic at 5801 S. Transit Road in the Town of Lockport. The project was approved by a unanimous vote of the town planning board last June and work began immediately after that.
WellNow spokesman Mike Puglia said the estimated finish date on the company's Lockport clinic construction is February 2021.
WellNow Urgent Care was founded about a decade ago by Dr. Radford, under the name Five Star Urgent Care.
Today, WellNow is one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers with more than three dozen locations, according to its website. In addition to urgent care locations in Hamburg and the one under construction in Lockport, WellNow Western New York locations including Orchard Park, West Seneca, Lancaster and Amherst.
Its new Hamburg center provides services for ailments that include sprains, burns, colds and allergies — while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Patients are treated on a walk-in basis, but may also visit WellNow.com to check-in online or view up-to-date wait times.
WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest. A full list of services can be found online at WellNow.com/services.
