NORTH TONAWANDA — Advocates for racial justice and opponents of police brutality took to the streets Thursday in a peaceful protest march that lasted just over an hour.
The group of about 80, mostly young and white protesters gathered along the banks of the Erie Canal in the City of Tonawanda and rallied with chants that have become familiar in recent months as protests have roiled the nation.
One organizer told the crowd, "I see a lot of white people and I'm thrilled. Thank you for coming out for Black Lives Matter."
As the crowd began to chant "No Justice No Peace" and "We're still out here," two middle-aged women looked on, bracketing a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump.
An 18-year-old woman, who identified herself only as "Gabby," a member of the Western New York Youth Council, seeking Black justice and youth justice, addressed the marchers with a passionate plea for change.
"What are we waiting for? We're tired of police brutality," she said. "We must act decisively. Revolution is possible and the moment is already here. We demand change."
The demonstrators then began a meandering march through the Main Street business districts of both Tonawandas, accompanied by City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda Police and members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
"We escorted them, police from both cities," said North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz. "We did what we had to do to keep everybody safe."
At one point in the march a group counter-protesters, roughly 10 adults and children, stood on the side of the road holding signs that read "Police Lives Matter" and waving a Trump 2020 flag.
"There were no fights, there was no vandalism. Everyone got home safely," Krantz said.
