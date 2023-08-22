2nd Niagara Solar has won the Niagara County Planning Board’s backing of a special use permit to allow a solar array at 616 West Avenue.
According to 2nd Niagara Solar agent Richard Ries III, the City of Lockport currently does not have a solar siting law on the books, and he was told that the company’s proposal would be taken up by the city if it was recommended by the county planning board. That recommendation came during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday.
2nd Niagara Solar wants to place solar panels on eight existing buildings and a 10-row ground-mounted array at 616 West Avenue, which is zoned for heavy industry. The 8.8-acre parcel owned by David Paul contains multiple buildings and businesses, including Attitudes Bar and Grill and Hall’s Lockport NY Self Storage. The eight buildings where solar panels would be installed are behind / south of the bar and the storage business.
Ries said the solar installation would generate approximately 705 kilowatts and the power would fed directly into the grid. Remote crediting would cover the utility bills generated at the buildings on the site, he added.
The ground-mounted solar array would cover less than 1 acre and would be erected on metal piles.
“It seems like a great placement there,” Ries told the county planning board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.