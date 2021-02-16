West End businesses unite for a little 'hooley'

The West End Business Association has come up with a unique way of attracting customers while supporting safe social distancing.
The 2021 Lock City West End Hooley is slated for noon to 9:59 p.m. March 20, a Saturday.
Nine West End businesses — eight restaurants and Windsor Village Artisan & Antique Market — will offer Covid-safe shenanigans to wrap up St. Patrick’s week, according to event co-chair Kathy O'Keefe, who reminds us that the definition of “hooley” is “a lively party.”
“Launching a new event doesn’t seem to make sense during Covid, but Lockport West End businesses came together to offer a safe way to welcome their customers and chase away the Covid ‘cabin fever,’” O'Keefe said.
Participating restaurants/taverns are Attitudes, Danny Sheehan’s, Josie’s, Pot-O-Gold, Shamus, the Short Street Bar, Ski Lodge and Wagner’s.
According to 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, the businesses will offer everything from outdoor games and entertainment to food specials and specialty drinks during specific times throughout the day.
Among the highlights is an opening ceremony, presented by the Ancient Order of Hibernians at the Windsor Village Fire Pit, where a canal stone dug by the hands of Irish ancestors will be placed.
Have fun looking for “Bug Sheehan the Leprechaun,” who's expected to be making his rounds throughout the West End on that day. When you find him, O'Keefe said, be sure to post your pictures with him to the event page.
Other planned activities include cornhole and Can Jam tournaments, live music, disc jockeys at some locations and a Shanty Town Farm and Vendor Show.
To participate, stop by any of the participating venues for a special “passport” that will direct you throughout the day or simply follow the Lock City West End Hooley Facebook Page.
A basket and gift certificate raffle is being conducted to benefit the Crossborder PB&J Jam, a youth musician mentoring showcase.
“The PB&J Jam provides kids a chance to be on stage with professional musicians and the cost (to play) is a donation of PB&J for the annual drive. So, it's teaching kids to give back to their community,” O'Keefe said.
“The Crossborder Tourism & Recreation Alliance tries keep the PB&J Jam free to the kids and families.”
The CTRA is a charitable organization that builds relationships between business and organizations by promoting youth-oriented programs and community events, O'Keefe said.
For more information, contact O'Keefe at 622-8329 or ktokeefedesigns2@aol.com.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
