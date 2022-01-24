Western New York study hopes to aid dads of young kids

The Center for Children and Families of Western New York in partnership with the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network (BPPN) are looking for fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles and any other male caregivers, as well as their children, to participate in a study being held in The Chapel’s Cheektowaga Campus.
The purpose is to unearth scientific data on what helps improve a child’s happiness in regard to their relationships with fathers or father-figures at an early pre-K age.
Brittany Merrill and Greg Fabiano work at the Center for Children and Families of WNY, a chapter of Florida International University, in Snyder.
“It’s funded by the CDC (Center of Disease Control and Prevention), and we’re looking at the best ways to support the fathers of young children,” Merrill said. “We’re doing that through a program in the community, Nurturing Fathers, … and Dr. Fabiano’s work.”
Previously, Fabiano had developed a program called “Coaches” which Merrill said was similar to Nurturing Fathers. Both Nurturing Fathers and Coaches teach parents positive parenting skills,she said, and how to manage behavior. Coaches, however, involves the father and the child interacting during the session.
“The dads learn the skills and then go out and be the kid’s coach and use those positive parenting skills in real life, like in a soccer game,” Merrill said. “The current study is looking at Nurturing Fathers with that component of interaction.”
Participants will be assigned to one of three groups: the first being just attending Nurturing Fathers’ meetings for eight weeks, the second where parent-child play activities are scheduled in the Cheektowaga campus, and another that combines both of those components, essentially with the father’s interacting after a Nurturing Fathers’ meeting and using the skills learned in the meeting to facilitate that interaction.
“The dads interact with the kids after the session, with the facilitator there to support them,” Merrill said. “We want to see if it’s helpful to have that interaction piece afterwords.”
Fabiano said the study is to see what works and will pay participants $50 for feedback.
“The best way to do that is to ask those who go through the program,” Fabiano said. “What was their opinion of the approach? To thank them for filling out those study measures, they’re given some compensation.”
Fabiano said the funding through CDC was given because of how important fathers are to children’s development.
The grant will run for three years and include about 150 parent-child groups, with about 50 each year participating in the study.
“Fathers are important, right?” Fabiano said. “They do a lot of things. They provide unique contributions to child development. They can be very important in facilitating the growth in language. They do a lot in the terms of socialization for the kid.”
Fabiano said some of that development can be seen in how kids interact with other children.
“Rough and tumble play,” he said. “You see a lot of fathers do with kids. It turns out to be really important, because that’s when really little kids, toddlers and pre-schoolers, learn, ‘How far can I push it?’ and what’s appropriate in play situations.
“We hope they take that to their pre-schools and elementary schools, that you can’t be aggressive, but you can ‘pal around.’ ”
Fabiano also said that father’s are important throughout kid’s lives, including in academic achievement, as well as improving the health and well-being of the child’s other caregiver.
With all this research pointing towards the benefit of fathers being in the lives of their children, there is less information about the best way they can be taught to capitalize on the opportunity and be a positive piece of a child's life.
“We haven’t really done a good job in the research field looking to see how do these programs work when they’re done right in the community,” he said.
“These programs are happening in communities all across America … run by community agencies … so one of the purposes of this study is to really learn about 'Does it work the way it’s done as it’s typically done out in our communities?' ”
Through the BPPN, Fabiano said this study could pay off, because of the agency’s work and its knowledge of men who could participate.
“We’re really trying to make this a community effort by working with agency’s to identify men we think could benefit from the program,” Merrill said.
The project will begin in spring of 2022 and will be enrolling people until early March.
For more information interested parties can call 716-572-7030 or go online at go.fiu.edu/fathers.
