As a stakeholder in Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation, Niagara County is set to receive an estimated $713,000 in 2022 earnings.
The 17-municipal-member public benefit corporation on Wednesday reported a "record breaking 2022" with credits played topping $1 billion for the first time, and net win exceeding $76 million, a $9.6 million or 14.5% increase over the 2021 numbers at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.
Surcharge and earnings being distributed to member municipalities are projected to total $9.2 million, a 48% increase over 2021 Surcharge & Earnings distributions. 2022 earnings are estimated at $8.6 million, a record amount since WROTB's formation in 1974, the corporation reported.
In addition, the corporation relayed:
— Batavia Downs Gaming contributed $37.25 million to state education via the New York State Lottery. That's another record number, topping its 2021 lottery contribution by $4.7 million.
— The Hotel at Batavia Downs, which was purchased by the corporation in the spring of 2021, had a 78% occupancy rate in 2022 and generated projected bottom line revenues of $675,000.
— Batavia Downs’ food and beverage outlets generated projected bottom line revenues of $1.2 million, yet another record number.
“We are very encouraged by all we’ve accomplished in 2022,” Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach said. “Our total distributions to municipalities are projected to be $9.2 million, bringing our total since our inception in 1974 to $251 million. At a tax rate of 49%, almost half of the money generated at Batavia Downs goes to New York State to help fund the state education budget. We’re proud to have given the highest amount we’ve ever had back to the citizens of New York.”
“These numbers showcase the positive direction of our facility,“ President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said. “In the post-Covid economy we have begun adding events and expanded our promotions. By utilizing our onsite hotel and improving our food and beverage offerings, we have made Batavia Downs an entertainment destination.”
These are the projected 2022 distributions to each member municipality: Cattaraugus County, $258,000; Cayuga County, $256,000; Chautauqua County, $428,000; City of Buffalo, $935,000; Erie County, $2.2 million; Genesee County, $195,000; Livingston County, $209,000; City of Rochester, $710,000; Monroe County, $1.8 million; Niagara County, $713,000; Orleans County, $135,000; Oswego County, $395,000; Schuyler County, $60,000; Seneca County, $113,000; Steuben County, $313,000; Wayne County, $305,000; and Wyoming County, $136,000.
