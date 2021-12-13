What a mess  

High winds knocked down wires and fell trees in the City and the Town over the weekend.
City Director of Highway and Parks Mike Hoffman credited Carter Hawkes, a Highway and Parks Supervisor who will be retiring at the end of the month, as “the boots on the ground” for this storm.
“They busted their humps on Saturday and Sunday,” Hoffman said. “We got basically everything opened now. … There wasn’t as much property damage, and no people got hurt that I know of.”
Hoffman noted that there were close to 40 obstructions on roads between limbs and full grown trees in the City.
From the Town of Lockport Highway Superintendent Dave Miller said in terms of obstructions, approximately 10 trees have been taken off the roads.
“Throughout the town there has to be hundreds and hundreds of trees down, but I’m just talking about ones that affected our roadway. There were really about 10 that came down on our roadway,” Miller said. “Some were big and some were small, and not all of them were ash trees. Sometimes you can’t see the flaws in the trees so you don’t know which ones are going to go.”
In terms of downed-wires on the roadway, there were also several incidents where roads had to be closed.
“There were a lot of downed-wires,” Miller said. “We had to close down several streets down because of downed-wires. The Sheriff’s department called us and alerted us to anywhere they might need a road closed. We went and put up road closed signs. Barricades. Barrels and cones where there were live wires.”
Hawkes said the amount of trees he saw this storm take was easily double of what any other storm he’d seen, even after 30 years on the job.
“We try to clear the streets first,” Hawkes said. “That took three days, we actually just finished clearing the streets today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Then we take the trees off the houses. Then we clear the sidewalks and then we go to the trees that aren’t a major threat to anything. Then we go to the parks where they’re quite a lot of downed trees, too.”
While he also didn’t know of any injuries, he noted some trees cause a lot of property damage.
“The biggest one was on Pine Street that took out the front of a house,” Hawkes said.
Currently, Hawkes said he would be getting all the trees done before any kind of brush pick-up will be made, in contrast to the Town, where Miller is calling for a full town-wide brush pick-up between Monday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“We were done for the year for our brush pick-up,” Miller said. “But in light of this storm, and they say it’ll be windy again Monday and Thursday, we’ll do one.”
Specifications of the size of the brush can be found on the town’s website at http://www.elockport.com/department-highway-lockport.php.
