Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter Canada for discretionary, non-essential reasons, such as tourism, however, these individuals must:
1 — Be fully vaccinated: to be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
2 — Be residing in and traveling from the U.S.;
3 — Have a valid negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada (antigen tests are not accepted);
4 — Be asymptomatic;
5 — Submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN, including proof of vaccination in English or French;
6 — Be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,
7 — Take a test on arrival, if required.
Even though travelers are fully vaccinated, they must also provide a quarantine plan in ArriveCAN and be prepared to quarantine. At any time after entry, if a fully vaccinated traveler tests positive or is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they must follow all local public health requirements, including quarantine or isolation.
Fully vaccinated travelers will not need to take a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. All travelers who are randomly selected for the border testing surveillance program must complete the mandatory testing requirements. Failure to do so may result in fines. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.
In addition, unvaccinated children under 12 years of age of fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians will be exempt from quarantine that will allow them to accompany their parents/guardians, but must follow enhanced public health measures. Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-17 and dependent children (18+) due to a mental or physical condition are permitted to enter Canada with their fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians, but are subject to the 14-day quarantine.
All unvaccinated children (except those under 5 years of age) will remain subject to the day 1 and day 8 testing requirements.
