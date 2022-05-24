Wheatfield crash claims life of child

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that took the life of a 2-year-old child Tuesday night in Wheatfield.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said an initial investigation showed that a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV was heading east on the Boulevard and as it entered the intersection at Sy Road, it was struck on the left side by a 2005 Honda SUV traveling south on Sy Road.
Following the collision, the Mitsubishi exited the roadway at the southeast corner of the intersection, where it then struck a utility pole. It then continued a short distance in a south easterly direction, coming to rest in the parking lot of a business. The Honda came to a rest in the roadway near the point of impact without further incident.
The driver of the Honda and a passenger were uninjured in the collision. The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated for the complaint of chest pain and was released at the scene. The Mitsubishi also had two backseat passengers, one infant and the 2-year-old child. The infant was transported by ambulance to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment. The 2-year-old child was transported by ambulance to DeGraff Memorial Hospital for treatment but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.
The names of the parties involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit into the incident is continuing.
