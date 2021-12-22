In an effort to get ahead of Albany as the state drafts a road map for legalized marijuana, the Wheatfield town board plans to draft its own set of rules governing where dispensaries and on-site marijuana consumption facilities could open.
The board voted Monday to move forward with a modification of the town's zoning laws that would lay out the areas where marijuana-related businesses would be able to operate, and require a special use permit for such facilities. Supervisor Don MacSwan said that while the specifics still need to be worked out, there are a few things town officials are keeping in mind as they proceed.
“There might be certain business areas where we’ll allow it, but absolutely not in rural or residential areas,” MacSwan said. “We want to protect our residents.”
New York legalized recreational marijuana in March with the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), making it the 18th state to do so. MRTA legalizes the possession and sale of marijuana for adults 21 and older.
According to the text of law, the state legislature found that criminalizing marijuana did more harm than good. It failed to cut down on marijuana use, the law says, while having “devastating collateral consequences” — such as high levels of incarceration — which in turn caused lasting adverse impacts for otherwise law-abiding people.
“Existing laws have also created an illicit market which represents a threat to public health and reduces the ability of the legislature to deter the accessing of marihuana by minors,” the law says. “Existing marihuana laws have disproportionately impacted African-American and Latino communities.”
Counties have the option to “opt-out” and choose not to participate in MRTA, but Wheatfield decided not to go that route. MacSwan noted that tax revenue from the sale of marijuana goes right to the town.
But he also said the state could have done a better job of providing guidance for how municipalities should prepare to host marijuana-related businesses. He explained that this is why the town has voted to get started now while awaiting further guidance from Albany.
“There’s a lot of things to consider, but we did not opt-out, we did just say we’re not going to allow it until such time we have our laws,” MacSwan said. “And the state will probably come in and want to change it anyway. But they really were lax on this, just giving all these towns opt-in or out without any rules or regulations.”
