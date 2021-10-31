Wheatfield woman to lead health care facilities

Eighteen health care facilities in Western New York have a new leader. Susan Grigg has been appointed as chief executive officer for 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in three portfolios that include the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care.
Grigg will be responsible for overall operations and regulatory compliance for the three-portfolio enterprise that includes 4,200 health care professionals and 3,200 residents.
Since 2020, Grigg has served as chief operating officer and has held a number of roles within McGuire Group since 2007.
“Sue has been instrumental in every facet of our organization,” the organization's Chairman Edward Farbenblum said. “Whether it’s guiding our facilities through a global pandemic, establishing thresholds for industry best practices or serving as a role model and leader, Sue is a true blessing to the long-term care industry and to our organization.”
Grigg holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University and an associate in applied science in nursing from Niagara County Community College. She is a licensed New York State nursing home administrator, registered nurse, certified rehab registered nurse and holds certifications for Train-the-Trainer and advanced life support. She is a member of the Professional Nurses Association of WNY and NYSHFA Nurse Leadership Institute.
In 2021, Grigg received Business First’s Excellence in Health Care award. She resides in Wheatfield with her husband Chris and has one son.
The three portfolios are recognized as leaders in quality and best practices in New York state and Michigan and offer a comprehensive suite of services including: 24-hour skilled nursing care, subacute rehabilitation, memory care, hospice care, in-house dialysis and specialized ventilator/tracheostomy care. For more information, visit www.mcguiregroup.com, www.absolutcare.com or www.vestracare.com.
