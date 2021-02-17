When crime pays: LPD's new in-car camera system funded by drug enforcement efforts

The purchase of five new, in-car cameras for Lockport Police Department patrol vehicles will be covered with money seized in drug arrests throughout the area.
On Wednesday, the Common Council approved a budget amendment that allocates $23,363.43 in federal Drug Enforcement Agency asset forfeiture funds towards the purchase of new equipment for LPD.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said the funds were recovered through investigations and cooperation with the DEA, through which the department has officers assigned to a task force.
About half of the forfeited funds, $12,480, will be used to purchase in-car cameras that are expected to be delivered to Lockport around the second week of March.
Abbott said the new cameras — which actually consist of two cameras each, one forward-facing and another in the back seat — will work in conjunction with officers' body cameras. The two camera systems will run simultaneously and in conjunction with each other, allowing for more views of the same response.
The vehicle cameras can also read license plates and they have night vision capabilities, Abbott added. They will be installed in four LPD patrol vehicles and the shift supervisor’s car.
Another portion of the forfeited funds, $6,600, will cover the purchase of new desks and chairs for the LPD briefing room.
Abbott said the department “from time to time” receives forfeited funds generated from joint enforcement activities and these funds must be spent on capital equipment.
“Once the bad guys are arrested and it's settled in court, the money is then divided up among the agencies involved in the investigation,” Abbott said.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine, council president, said the money “from criminals” will be put to good use by LPD, especially the new briefing room furniture.
“It should make things a little more efficient for the officers when they come on duty and also when they have a de-briefing at the end of their shift,” he said.
