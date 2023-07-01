Here’s a roundup of Independence Day parades, fireworks shows and other festivities taking place locally, beginning today.
Lockport
The annual Independence Day parade will start at Veterans Memorial Park, East Avenue, and head west to city hall at 6 p.m. Monday. One of the highlights is singing by Lockport resident Joshua Vacanti, past contestant on “The Voice,” aboard the Salt & Light Festival Float.
The annual fireworks display at Outwater Park is scheduled to begin at dusk Tuesday. The rain date is Wednesday.
Pendleton
Fireworks can be viewed from Pendleton Town Park at dusk Tuesday. Due to construction of the new community center and splash pad, no additional festivities are scheduled in the park this year. The rain date is Wednesday.
Newfane
The fireworks show at Olcott Beach will begin at 10 p.m. Monday. Town supervisor John Syracuse promises a “big show” this year. Recommended viewing areas include Krull Park and any place in the vicinity of the East Pier, where the fireworks will be shot off. The rain date is July 8, during the Pirates Festival.
Gasport
The Town of Hartland is hosting a “spectacular” Independence Day celebration today at the town park, 3500 Landers Lane (behind the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company hall on Ridge Road). Gates open at 5 p.m. for children’s activities including face painting, a bounce house, a petting zoo and henna tattoos. Food vendors on site include Ports Pizza, Parker’s Pit and Becker Farms. Mike Hartman and the 104 Country Music Band are providing live music. A fireworks display will begin at dusk.
Lyndonville
The Lyndonville Lions Club-organized Independence Day Celebration on the grounds of Lyndonville Central School will take place Tuesday. An arts and crafts show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade starts at noon on Main Street. During the day there will be food vendors on campus. Two concerts are scheduled, by “one-man band” Mike McCauley at 5 p.m. and the band Flipside at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will commence at 10 p.m. The fireworks-only rain date is Wednesday.
