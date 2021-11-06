Where smoking is permitted

MEDINA — An entrepreneurial family has embarked on a new business venture downtown.
This morning, the family of Jim and Cindy Robinson will formally open The Vintage Cigar, the area’s first cigar store and smoking lounge, at 513 Main St.
The idea came from the Robinsons’ son-in-law Dave Burd, who used to reside in Texas with his wife Heather Robinson Burd.
“We used to come home every year, and I said ‘this town needs a man cave,’” Burd said. “There’s nothing for guys in Medina other than restaurants.”
The nearest lounges where people could smoke were in Buffalo and Rochester, until one recently opened in Batavia.
The Vintage Cigar is a total Robinson family venture, with parents Jim and Cindy, son Joseph and his wife Amanda, daughter Heather and husband Dave Burd, and daughter Becky Robinson all invested in it. Everyone still has a day job, too: Jim is a veterinarian, Cindy owns and operates English Rose Tea Shoppe, Heather is a nurse, Dave is in fabrication and construction, Amanda is a pre-school teacher, Becky is in computers/accounting and Joseph is a lawyer.
Dave said he has been a cigar smoker for some time, and when Joey started smoking cigars, he got on board with the idea.
“Growing up, my friends and I occasionally enjoyed a cigar. It’s a nice way to sit down and relax,” Joey said.
According to Dave, there has been a big increase in cigar smoking, by women as well as men. He pointed out a group of cigar-smoking women on social media who call themselves “Sisters of the Leaf.” Some women who have popped into The Vintage Cigar have asked whether it will carry a particular brand of cigar, Cindy added.
“It’s a great way to get to know people and socialize,” Joey said.
A lounge has been created in the back of the store, with overstuffed chairs, a sofa and a counter where a customer can use their computer while enjoying a cigar.
Dave suggested the lounge will give smokers a comfortable place when it’s too cold in winter to smoke in the garage. Healthwise, he further suggested, there is a big difference between smoking cigars and smoking cigarettes: Cigar smokers don’t inhale.
Because smoking lounges only deal with tobacco products, they are exempt from the state Indoor Clean Air Act, which prohibits smoking in public buildings.
Coffee and snacks will be available during the grand opening, and a door prize will be awarded. This afternoon, Ray Wendling from Lyndonville-based North Ridge Distillery will be present offering cigars and tastings.
