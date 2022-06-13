Whirlpool State Park hosting 'Gorgefest'

Gorgefest is coming.
The Western New York Land Conservancy is teaming up with State Parks, the Niagara River Greenway, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, the Buffalo Museum of Science, and more than a dozen local environmental organizations for a one-day celebration of the Niagara Gorge this Saturday.
Gorgefest will celebrate the Niagara Gorge’s unique ecosystem and biodiversity with activities that include geology and history hikes, native plant and animal meet and greets, fossil displays, hands-on activities for the whole family, and much more.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18th and is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to preregister at wnylc.org for the rain-or-shine event.
There will be opportunities for kids of all ages to learn about the Niagara Gorge. The Land Conservancy will give an overview of their multi-year restoration project in the Gorge, including a special tour; Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will discuss the Niagara River watershed and the importance of the river’s restoration, using hands-on activities for the whole family
State Parks will have have a naturalist present to explore the cultural and natural history of the Niagara Gorge, using artifacts and hands-on displays.
There will also be a presentation from the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center will teach about the area’s rich history and how it connects to the Niagara Gorge’s past, present, and future; plus much, much more.
Activities Include:
Hands-on activities for kids of all ages
A free Penn Dixie voucher and a real fossil to take home for children who visit the Penn Dixie table
Special insect release presented by the Buffalo Museum of Science
A gorge walk with professors and students from Niagara University
Participating organizations and individuals include: Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Castellani Art Museum, New York State Parks, the Aquarium of Niagara, Niagara University, the Niagara River Greenway, Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, the Western New York Land Conservancy, WNY PRISM, and WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care, Inc. Participating individuals: David Seide; Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails - Book co-authors Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever.
Register in advance at WNYLC.org or in person on the day of the event. During the event.
