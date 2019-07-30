A resident of White Plains has been chosen to serve as the New York Power Authority's new executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The authority announced on Tuesday the election of Adam Barsky to the post where he will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the statewide public power utility, which owns and operates 16 power plants and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines.
“The power authority is moving ahead aggressively to become a next generation digital utility, leading the way to a more flexible and resilient New York state grid,” said John R. Koelmel, NYPA chairman. “We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished and well-respected individual to our already strong leadership team and continue building on our solid foundation of financial accomplishments.”
Barsky will oversee forecasting and budgeting, financial planning and controls, managing investment programs and debt, and leading the power authority’s enterprise risk and physical asset insurance-risk management activities. In addition, he will also oversee the power authority's treasury and controller functions.
An accomplished senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in management and public policy, Barsky most recently served as chief of staff and special counselor to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. In 2016, he was appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as chairman of a state board that oversees Nassau County’s finances. He previously served as executive vice president and chief risk officer of the Israel Discount Bank of New York.
“This is an exciting time for NYPA and we need strong leadership,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “An experienced senior finance executive like Adam Barsky will be a valued asset as we continue pursuing our long-range strategy that will positively alter the energy landscape.”
Barsky, who lives in White Plains, will start his new role on Aug. 19.
