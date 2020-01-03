The North Tonawanda man who was found guilty of dousing his ex-girlfriend with gasoline before setting her on fire will spend the next 25 years in prison.
State Suprme Court Justice Mark Montour on Friday imposed the maximum sentence possible against Jonathon White, while acknowledging that no sentence could give the victim in the case - Jessica Cameron - the justice she deserved.
In addition to his prison sentence, White will face five years of parole upon release. The judge also issued a stay away order of protection for Cameron and their children until 2051.
In announcing his sentence, Montour suggested that White "conscientiously set out to do evil" to the victim in the case.
Cameron appeared in court on Friday to ask Montour to impose the maximum sentence, telling the judge: “I am now and will always be the girl who was set on fire and the woman who spoke up about it.”
White said he was remorseful for the attack but said the way the case was presented was “blown out of proportion and misconstrued in every way possible.”
White was found guilty following a trial in October on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for dousing Cameron with gasoline and setting her on fire outside of a Tonawanda coffee shop on Dec. 17, 2018. The attack resulted in Cameron suffering severe burns over 30 to 40 percent of her body.
