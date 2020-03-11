WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic

The Associated PressTwo women walk in the town of Codogno, in the region of Lombardia, northern Italy, Wednesday. The Lombardy cluster of COVID-19 was first registered in the tiny town of Codogno on Feb. 19, when the first patient tested positive and has been a red zone until the end of seclusion and return of production in the recent days. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.