Why I write about local issues  

This column is for those readers who ask: Why is that guy always complaining about this public official or another? Why does he keep writing about the school district? I mean, doesn’t he have a life?
Here is my reply.
Imagine that you are an experienced electrician or a painter, one who takes the work seriously. One day you come across a wiring job or a painted wall and it looks like three drunk monkeys did the work. It’s terrible. And you have a particular ability to see that the work is shoddy because it is what you do every day.
My work, for more than 40 years, has been in public policy. This is about how government, from the local level to the national, analyzes public problems and puts together solutions. I earned a master’s degree in it from Harvard. I’ve taught it at universities. I’ve written and published a well-regarded text book on it. In California I served as a policy adviser to the state legislature. Today my work involves traveling to five continents to support UNICEF, the UN agency for children, in its policy work on children’s issues. This is the thing I know how to do well.
So when I see public agencies wasting the people’s money, or making foolish decisions, or just being plain corrupt, it is not in my nature to just ignore it and move on. In my career I have stood toe to toe with powerful global institutions like the Bechtel Corporation and the World Bank. I am just applying those same principles of public scrutiny to public agencies here.
And there is a serious need here for much more serious scrutiny.
In early 2018 I read a brief news story in the Union-Sun & Journal about the Lockport school district’s plan to spend millions of dollars on “facial and shape recognition software” from a mysterious company called SNTech. There isn’t really much to do in Lockport in February, so I spent my spare time looking into the project. I looked at district records and state records, and I talked to school security experts.
What I found was deeply troubling.
Instead of studying the issue of school security in a serious way, the Lockport district just followed the guidance of a salesman disguised as a security consultant. The whole premise of the system (that we could guess in advance who a school shooter would be) made no sense at all. Lockport was also going to be the first district in the country to buy the system and was keeping it a good secret too. So I shared what I learned and spoke out.
On another issue — the debate here in Niagara County about solar power projects — I researched and wrote about that as well. Later I later joined with a terrific group of local people and formed a Citizens Study Group on Solar Power. We spent months doing serious research and then published the "Solar Know How" series that ran in the paper here last month. We did this out of a belief that serious information and analysis is how public decisions ought to be made.
But the most important thing we need from our public agencies and institutions is basic honesty and integrity. How are we ever going to tackle any of the serious problems around us if we have public officials using political power for personal gain, or treating the people’s money as if it is their own?
Starting tomorrow, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette will begin publishing a four-part, front-page investigative series that I have been working on for six months. “A Fortress of Old School Corruption” looks up close at corruption allegations leveled against Batavia Downs Gaming. I recently published a national article on this scandal in New York Review, where I am a contributing writer.
Batavia Downs Gaming is owned by the taxpayers, but those who run it have put together a well-oiled machine that puts the public’s money into their own pockets in expensive and creative ways. To put together the series I reviewed state audits, public records and news accounts. I interviewed two key whistleblowers from inside the agency, and more. If you don’t like public corruption, pay attention.
Why do I investigate, write and go to public meetings to speak out? I do this because I believe in democracy, not the kind where folks sit around and complain, but the kind where citizens dig in, become educated about an issue, and take action to make our community better. If that makes some local public officials mad from time to time, so be it.
To borrow a phrase from Liam Neeson in the movie Taken: “I have a special set of skills that I have acquired over a long career.” Sometimes I think it would be a lot better if I had a different set of skills. Basic home repair would be a useful one right now. But my skills are different ones. I know how to document government malpractice and political corruption. I know how to call it out. I know how to create pressure for change.
Thank you always for your interest, and please read the new series starting tomorrow.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
