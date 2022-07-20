Marvins at Widewaters is holding its first ever Widewater Fest on Sunday.
Widewater Fest 2022 is described by General Manager Aaron Hurst as being a small and family friendly Comic-Con for kids. While Widewaters has held events at the restaurant before, like its Sunday Bazaar which is held weekly all summer, this is the first time it’s holding an event like this.
Hurst said that he was approached by several graduates from Daemen College who had experience running events like these, particularly the college’s annual anime convention, Fubuki Con.
“They wanted to know if we could host this,” said Hurst. “So we sat down, had a nice little brainstorming session, and this is what we came up with.”
Several of the attractions the event is hosting include a Princess Story Time, a Jedi Story Time, a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt, a comic book giveaway, and a cosplay contest. Photo opportunities with the story-readers will also be available.
“It’s definitely geared toward younger kids,” said Hurst. “We even got books donated from stores here in Lockport.”
Several local vendors and artists have registered for the event, and Hurst said they are still willing to accept more. Registration for vendors isn’t necessary but it is still advisable, as table space is on a first-come first-serve basis. Registration can be done on the events Facebook page. Vendors will also get a 15% discount on food that day from the restaurant.
“There’s no table fee,” said Hurst. “So we’re trying to entice vendors to come out, and we’ll give them a little extra when they get there,”
Cosplaying, or costuming, is encouraged for both kids and adults. Hurst said that attendees should feel free to get out their old Halloween costumes that they’ve only been able to wear once in October.
Hurst did mention however, that because this is an outdoor venue, in the event of rain the gathering would need to be rescheduled to a different week.
“The only thing I’m worried about is weather, since the forecast said it’s supposed to rain on Sunday,” said Hurst.
Assuming the event does go over well, he’s hoping to bring it back on an annual basis. The Sunday Bazaar will still also be happening alongside Widewater Fest. The event will be running from 12 to 5 P.M. at 767 Market Street, in Lockport.
