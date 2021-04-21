Widewaters restaurant approved for outdoor concerts

A Lowertown restaurant adjacent to the Goehle Widewaters Marina was granted a special use permit Wednesday to host outdoor concerts and other events throughout the summer.
Marvin's, previously known as Widewaters Drive-In, has changed ownership in the past year. A request last month by one of the new co-owners, Kayleen Sylvis, for a special business use permit to host the outdoor events in what is a residential (R-2) zone was recently approved by the Lockport Planning Board — with some restrictions.
Among them, all outside events must be scheduled on Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays only, during normal business hours, and must end by 8 p.m.
“I saw their music lineup and it's a pretty good list of musicians they're going to have,” said Alderman Mark Devine.
A public hearing on the request by Marvin's drew no responses at Wednesday's virtual Common Council meeting. The special use, with restrictions as recommended by Planning Board president Terry Harmon, was approved moments later by a unanimous vote of the council.
The special use applies to Marvin's only and does not transfer on a sale to a new owner, officials said. It's also rescinded if the use intended is abandoned for more than a year.
On another matter, Lockport Main Street, Inc. was granted permission to host the Lockport Community Farmers Market (“LCFM”) on Canal Street every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., from June 5 to Oct. 23. A new, mid-week Farmers Market is planned every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., from July 7 to Sept. 29.
The council also passed two resolutions announcing the city's intent to undertake in a Community Solar Campaign as well as an Electric Vehicle Campaign, as part of the City’s commitment to participate in the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority Leadership Round of their Clean Energy Communities program.
“The City of Lockport is proud to be a Clean Energy Community,” said Mayor Michelle Roman.
“We're excited to, over the coming months, be launching a Community Solar Campaign as well as an Electric Vehicle Campaign, which will help educate our citizens on the benefits of Community Solar and Electric Vehicles and encourage residents to sign up to utilize solar power or purchase an electric vehicle.”
The announcement came the day before Earth Day 2021, which marks the 51st anniversary of the holiday. This year’s Earth Day theme is “Restore Our Earth,” which is about reducing our environment footprint and fixing damage already done.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.