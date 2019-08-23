A local real estate executive who once served as the clerk of the Niagara County Legislature has been appointed to a new post in the New York state Republican Party.
State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy announced Friday the appointment of Lewiston resident Jeffrey Williams as the party’s regional finance vice chairman for Western New York.
In a press release, Langworthy said Williams brings a wealth of business, political and philanthropic ties to the party, noting that he has held several political and governmental positions, including former clerk of the Niagara County Legislature and a member of the board for the New York State Thruway Authority. Williams has also held an executive position with National Grid and currently owns and operates more than 800 multi-family housing units in Western New York, where he serves on the boards of Artpark and The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.
“We are putting together a top-notch group of leaders to take back our state and I’m thrilled that Jeffrey has agreed to join our team,” Langworthy said. “His incredible network of business, civic and political connections, combined with his dedication to our mission, will be a huge asset to the party as we seek to grow and strengthen our reach in every corner of the state.”
Williams said he "jumped at the chance" to accept the position because he believes Langworthy is starting a "new era" for the New York Republican Party.
“We have seen the disastrous effects of one-party Democrat rule on the taxpayers of this state and Nick is the leader who can rebuild our party and take us to victory," Williams said. "I’m honored to serve in this capacity and look forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work.”
