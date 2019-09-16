A 55-year-old man from Newfane was the driver in the fatal motor vehicle accident in Wilson over the weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.
David Folmar, 55, was driving his car west on Nelson Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree. NCSO responded to 4850 Nelson Road at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 14 to investigate the accident. Folmar was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
