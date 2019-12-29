Lockport's New Year's Eve celebration will continue this year and Wilson will bring back its ball drop as well.
In Lockport, Cornerstone Arena will be hosting its First Night Lockport 2020 New Year's Eve Family Event.
This year, Cornerstone will be doing a "Puck Drop" instead of a ball drop.
The Little Lockport Puck Drop will be held at 8:45 p.m. and the regular Puck Drop will be held at midnight.
The puck is going to be made from a tire that weighs around 1,750 pounds, according to Shari Schuler, the sales and marketing manager of Cornerstone.
A public skate, a laser light show and ice bumper cars will be held from 9 to 11 p.m., and a DJ will also provide entertainment.
Fireworks will also occur at midnight.
Cornerstone's event is being held with the sponsorship of Center Bridge Planning Group, the Historic Palace Theatre, Palladino Excavating, R. Peer Plumbing & Heating, Clark Rigging & Rental and Muscato, DiMillo & Vona.
For the first time in awhile, Wilson will be hosting a ball drop at midnight in the Wilson House Restaurant and Inn parking lot.
Kevin White, a Wilson resident, said Clark Rigging and Rental is bringing the ball drop back and providing it to them free of charge.
"It’s awful nice of them to do it," White said. "They started the tradition, and want to continue it as well."
White said they hope to bring some positive spotlight back into Wilson with the ball drop.
