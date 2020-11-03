Wilson Central School District administration sent letters home to families last week regarding two COVID-19 cases in the district.
One of the two is a student, Superintendent Tim Carter confirmed, while the other is a staff member who did not have contact with students.
Following county and state guidelines, 17 students were sent into quarantine after having more than 60 minutes of close contact with their infected peer.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said on Tuesday that the countywide infection rate falls between 1% and 2% each day and the average age of newly diagnosed persons indicates more young people are contracting the virus.
“The reason that’s a good thing? That means less elderly people are getting it,” Stapleton said. “As of today, we have one person in the hospital.”
Unfortunately, Stapleton said, the number of cases has increased, indicating a second wave of the disease. To combat the spread, the health department is following state guidelines and Stapleton urged people to take the process seriously.
“So, people think 'quarantine, that’s a waste of my time.' Well, we have a number of people who are actually turning positive while they’re in quarantine and if they hadn’t been quarantined, they would’ve been in a school district,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton noted that quarantine lasts 14 days, after which students are allowed to return to school.
Two cases were found in the Barker school district since classroom instruction resumed in September. According to district Superintendent Jacob Reimer those cases have been resolved since Oct. 28. Contact tracing from those cases led to quarantine for 26 other individuals, he added.
Neither superintendent believes that their schools are in danger of being shut down.
“The Department of Health runs the show,” Reimer said. “We want to stay open as long as possible, because we know the best education is right here.”
Niagara's numbers
The Niagara County Department of Health issued the following update on COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.
— 27 new positive cases
— 2,209 positives to date
— 136 active cases (135 isolating at home, 1 hospitalized)
— 1,971 recovered
— 102 deaths
— 129,381 people tested
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.