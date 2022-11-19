The Town of Wilson Town Board passed its budget for 2023 earlier this month on Nov. 2, which included an 11-cents per $1,000 assessed value of property tax hike.
Costs went up this year, including not only equipment, electric and fuel expenses, but also, according to Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips, the price of living. That mean that raises for all employees, union and non-union alike, at 2.5%, were necessary, he said.
“They pay for the same food and they pay the same gas prices,” Phillips said, noting after negotiations with unionized employees, it was decided that the accepted rate would apply to non-union employees, as well.
Phillips also noted that all elected positions will also receive a 2.5% raise. Phillips got a raise of $536.25 putting his yearly salary at $21,986.25 from $21,450. Councilmen each will receive $6,508.16, a $158.73 raise from their yearly salary of $6,349.43 in the 2022 budget. The Highway Superintendent got a boost to $62,103.96 from $60,589.23 a-year – a $1,514.73 increase. and the Town Clerk’s yearly salary went from $55,784.20 to $57,178.75 – a $1,394.55 raise.
“It’s across the board,” Phillips said. “Everybody. Elected officials, too.”
Townwide taxes included a 4-cent increase from $2.67 per $1,000 assessed property value to $3.71 per $1,000 assessed property value in property taxes. Also, an additional 7-cent increase in the retired firefighter fund and library district raised the total of $4.46 per $1,000 assessed property value from $4.39 per $1,000 assessed property value.
Revenue budgeted for garbage, fire protection and highway came to a total of $1.2 million, rising over $52,000 from the 2022 budget. Phillips also noted that the town regularly saved for new equipment so as to avoid any increases in taxes.
“Everyone has worked to keep taxes down,” he said.
Phillips’ remark also included the work of Wilson’s state representatives, Assemblyman Mike Norris and State Senator Rob Ortt, who he said had helped to secure grants through the year including a $1 million grant in which the town only had to pay $300,000 from their reserves to renovate the water tower.
“They’ve both worked well with us,” he said of the state officials.
Phillips said he also wanted to thank Wilson’s Town Clerk Diane Muscoreil, as well as accounts clerk Sharon Faery, for working with him on the budget, year after year.
“Without them, I’d be lost,” he said.
