WILSON — School board members approved two resolutions at their meeting Tuesday requesting that Gov. Kathy Hochul restore local control over Covid-related health policies to school districts and parents.
One of the resolutions specifically requests an end to the requirement to test unvaccinated staff members, and the reporting of findings to the state department of health. The other resolution requests that the governor not implement any statewide Covid vaccination mandates for students.
Wilson Superintendent Timothy Carter said after the meeting that he feels the district's logging of test results isn’t necessary, due to the average infection rates at the district being close to equal among both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
“My job is to educate and keep kids safe, not collect data for the Department of Health.” he explained. “They know how many Covid cases are being reported, they don’t need Wilson or any other school district to duplicate that data. All it does is take time out of the busy schedules of the people who work here, and in turn takes taxpayer money out of the community’s pockets.
He also feels that if a student vaccination mandate is put in place, then the district is at risk of losing students to homeschooling from parents not wanting to have their kids vaccinated.
“If I am an advocate of public education,” said Carter. “Then I have to strongly tell the state, ‘if you put a mandate for vaccines in place, then I have a chunk of parents who are going to take their kids out of school instead of meeting that mandate.’ ”
Wilson’s school board has sent several similar requests to the governor in the past asking that Covid-related rules be rolled back. Carter feels hopeful that Hochul is taking these comments into consideration, as she made the decision to roll back indoor mask requirements in March. The Wilson school board had sent a request for her to do this the month before.
“I’m very hopeful that they will take this into consideration. One of the things that the governor has said all along is that she’s listening,” said Carter. “So I’m going to give this information to the governor, and what she does with it is entirely up to her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.