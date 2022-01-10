WILSON — The local Democratic committee will hold the village Democratic caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Wilson town hall. The committee is identifying a candidate to run for a four-year term of office as a village trustee; the election will be held in March. Any registered Democrat who's interested in becoming a candidate for the post should contact committee chair Janet M. Hoffman at jmhoffman90@yahoo.com or 716-751-0165.
Wilson Democratic caucus scheduled
