WILSON — The local Democratic committee will hold the village Democratic caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Wilson town hall. The committee is identifying a candidate to run for a four-year term of office as a village trustee; the election will be held in March. Any registered Democrat who's interested in becoming a candidate for the post should contact committee chair Janet M. Hoffman at jmhoffman90@yahoo.com or 716-751-0165.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you