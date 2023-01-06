The Town/Village of Wilson Democratic committee is seeking candidates to run for local offices this year. The offices of town supervisor, two town council members, town clerk, town highway superintendent, town justice and 10th district Niagara County legislator are up for election in November.
Any town or village resident who's interested in running for an office on the Democratic line should contact committee chair Janet M. Hoffman at: 2363 Riverview Drive, Wilson, NY 14172, 716-751-0165 or jmhoffman90@yahoo.com.
