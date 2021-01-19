Wilson Elementary School has been closed for two weeks after four students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on Feb. 1.
Wilson school district Superintendent Tim Carter said the reason the elementary school is closed and not the middle and high schools is the number of positive Covid diagnoses there.
While the middle and high schools had one Covid case each recently — raising the district-wide count to 33 — Carter said he wants to “settle down” the number of cases coming back to the schools after the long weekend. Monday was a national holiday.
Carter noted that the mandatory quarantine requirement for classrooms and teachers when Covid testing turns up a positive result left the elementary school with a staffing problem.
“While there were four students and one staff positive on Friday, there were others kids prior to that, and staff,” Carter said. “It was the number of students and staff currently positive at the elementary school.”
Another driver of the elementary school closure is the fact that students are in school every day, unlike middle and high students who only attend school in person two days a week.
Carter said the closure of WES is not a response to Covid's spread within the school, it's an effort to prevent multiple Covid-positive individuals from coming in and causing more teachers and students to have to quarantine for 10 days.
“I believe in my heart that the fact is that the students that are becoming positive, stemming from the Christmas break, many if not most of them had siblings and parents and other family members who’ve tested positive,” Carter said.
Carter suggested Wilson is no different than any other school district, noting that the Lockport and Niagara Falls districts have also closed schools temporarily.
“Most of our cases have been pretty current. Up until Thanksgiving and Christmas break, we’ve been in pretty good shape, but our positive numbers are starting to increase since then," Carter said. "A lot of it has to do with when you have increased numbers, you can’t staff. When you have classrooms being closed down, it just makes more sense to go remote for two weeks, let things settle down and then reopen, and then hope we’ve stemmed the tide a little bit and we can reopen safely.”
