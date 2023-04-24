WILSON — Every morning before school starts, Wilson Elementary principal John Diodate stands at the front door to greet incoming students and faculty.
In his experience, a simple thing like that can help ensure the school day goes more smoothly.
“Just that little interaction, it means a lot,” he said.
On Friday, Diodate will stand at the front door of WES for the last time as principal.
After 15 years, he’s leaving the post to become the next principal at Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES’ Baker Road School, an alternative and special education school in Orchard Park.
Taking on the new post is “bittersweet,” Diodate said. “Saying goodbye is always tough.”
But, he noted, the opportunity for a job like the one he’s going to does not come around too often.
“I believe everything happens for a reason. And there were a lot of things that happened for this position to open up and for it to be feasible for me,” he said.
Taking charge at Baker Road School will be a change of pace for Diodate, whose background mostly is in elementary education and administration.
“I’m looking to take that different step and different direction with my career. Hopefully I can be a positive influence in the students’ lives and hopefully I can learn from them too,” he said.
Prior to his appointment as WES Principal, Diodate taught various elementary grades at St. Leo the Great in Amherst and then in the Lewiston-Porter district, before becoming an assistant principal in its high school for three years.
He found out about the principal opening in Wilson in a phone conversation with the superintendent’s secretary and said he decided to throw his hat in the ring.
“I wanted to get back into elementary because that was what I knew. That’s what I had gone to school for,” Diodate said. “Wilson was a great place to come in.”
Throughout the 2008-2009 school year, his first on the job, Diodate said he mostly observed how the school functioned before attempting any changes or improvements.
“The first year was really getting to know everybody, building relationships and understanding the little nuances of the organization, the building and the district,” Diodate said.
During his tenure as principal, Diodate has overseen some significant changes, including the closing of W.H. Stevenson Elementary in Ransomville and its merger with Thomas Marks Elementary.
“That increased the population about 40% in the (Wilson) building,” he recalled. “And there was a lot of emotion tied to that because there were people who didn’t want Stevenson Elementary closed, which I understand. There were people who didn’t want to come here to Thomas Marks which then became Wilson Elementary.”
Diodate also helped navigate the school through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the school was able to work through it and keep the students in school in a safe manner with minimal disruptions in learning.
“It was just tough on everybody because everybody’s anxiety levels were high,” he recalled. “But we pulled in the right direction, and we did it.”
Through the ups and downs of administration, Diodate credited fellow faculty and staff members for supporting him during his tenure.
“They’ve had my back and I’d like to think they feel that I’ve had their back throughout the time here,” he said.
As Diodate walked the hallways of WES on Monday afternoon, any student who walked past him made sure to smile and say hello.
“That right there is something that you can’t replace,” he said. “You just feel like, you feel like the king of the world.”
Diodate said his daily interactions with faculty and students are among the things that he will miss most when he leaves Wilson.
Former Wilson High School principal Dan Johnson has been appointed interim elementary school principal through the end of the school year. Superintendent Tim Carter said the district intends to have a new principal in place by September.
