Wilson Elementary librarian Dana Prebis has started selling crocheted ribbon keychains to help children affected by the war in Ukraine. The ribbons, which resemble the Ukrainian flag, are all made by her and are being sold for $6 a piece, with $5 of each sale being donated to UNICEF, which is currently providing humanitarian relief for children in Ukraine in their charity, “Children in the Crossfire of the Ukraine Crisis.” The remaining money is being spent on new materials to make more ribbons.
“I chose UNICEF because they had something that specifically talked about the children who are caught in the crossfire,” said Prebis. “and as an educator, that’s something that really speaks to my heart, so it was a drive that I really wanted to help.”
Last month Ukraine was invaded by Russia, and a major humanitarian crisis has occurred as a result, with refugees fleeing into neighboring countries, and ceasefire negotiations continuously being undone by Russian aggression. When seeing this tragedy play out, Prebis said she feels sympathetic due to working around young children herself.
“After seeing everything that was happening in Ukraine, I wanted to do something to help,” Prebis said. “Even if it was something small — just something that could make me feel like I was doing something.”
Prebis started crocheting three years ago, and has displayed some of her own handiwork in her library at Wilson Elementary. These include dolls based on children's book characters, as well as one of Grogu from "The Mandalorian," often referred to affectionately as “Baby Yoda.” She’s stated that the design for the Ukrainian flag ribbons is very easy to do, even in large quantities.
“It’s just crocheting two rows, and then folding it to look like a ribbon,” said Prebis. “So it’s very basic.”
Since she began two weeks ago, Prebis has managed to raise $270 for UNICEF by selling her ribbons. Persons interested in purchasing a ribbon can do so by contacting Prebis at dprebis@wilsoncsd.org. Depending on the order quantity, turnaround time may take one-to-three weeks. Prebis is prepared to keep making them for the duration of the Ukrainian crisis.
“As long as people want them, I will keep making them and keep donating,” Prebis said.
