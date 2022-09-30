WILSON — The Wilson Community Library held an open house on Thursday to celebrate the completion of a new expansion. Library board President Kathleen Neville said the work doubled the library’s space.
“This is a reinforcement of our library’s goal,” she said. “We needed to revive a hub for our community for resource materials.”
The expansion includes a second floor that can be accessed by either stairway or elevator. This space includes study rooms, an arts and craft space, a community room, and a kitchen. Prior to the renovations the space was rented out as apartments.
“We can do things we could never do before because we didn’t have the room to do them.” Neville said.
On the first floor, a new teen room, and tutoring space have been set up. The kids area of the library has also been expanded to include a story-time platform with a mural behind it painted by local artist Nikki Milley, as well as Wilson themed play structures. At the open house, Wilson Elementary 3rd-grader and frequent library patron Grace Boyd gave a violin performance to attendees from the story-time platform.
One structure in the kids room is a boat named Miss Marge after Marge Clark the former library director who also attended the open house. Neville especially credited her input on determining what changes the library needed.
“She knew where all the weaknesses were,” said Neville. “Now we have good institutional knowledge, and a good sense of what the community wants and needs.”
A garden has also been set up behind the library where Neville said that she’s hoping the library will be able to host lectures in the future as a part of the library’s author series. She mentioned that the space has already been used this summer to host therapy ponies.
Neville said that the renovations have been going on gradually since 2015, and were funded by grants from New York state worth approximately $600,000.
Mike Seeley, the architect hired by the library to oversee the renovations, said that the work done on the library should be able to help them with their goal of being a hub for the community’s needs.
“They wanted to give it more of a community atmosphere,” he said. “They wanted a community meeting room, make it more amenable to students, give it a little bit of a face lift to the interior, and make it more of an inviting place that the community will want to go to.”
During a speech at the open house, Neville thanked current and former members of the library Board of Trustees, the Wilson Friends of the Library, and Library Director Meghan Brauer.
“Some very kind hearts, and willing hands have helped us get to this moment,” Neville said. “So many people are responsible for where we are today, and we wanted to thank everyone.”
