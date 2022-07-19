Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.