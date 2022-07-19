The Wilson Lions Club is hosting its first-ever Handcrafted Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday on the Wilson Historical Society grounds.
A wide range of professionally crafted items will be available for sale, including photographs, woodworks and metal works. Approximately 25 vendors are signed on to attend and more are welcome, Lions Club president Anne Basile said.
“There’s different venues that will be represented here. This is strictly homemade products and professional artwork,” Basile said.
Admission to the festival is free. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for a basket raffle can be purchased, as well as foods including burgers, hot dogs and popcorn. Basile said the proceeds are earmarked for the club’s fund to address health needs within the community.
In keeping with aiding community health, free COVID-19 rapid antigen home tests and N-95 masks will be available to attendees from 11 a.m. onward.
Basile said Wilson Lions Club has been looking to organize an event like this going back to 2019 but was unable due to the Covid pandemic. Club members wanted to do something different than their usual fundraisers.
“We thought that this would be a great way to involve more people, and more Lions in the process, while working in the community,” said Basile.
Celebrate Wilson used to host a similar craft festival before the pandemic, but that one also involved wine. Basile emphasized that due to the rules of the venue, alcohol will not be served at the Saturday event.
“Because we’re on the grounds of the historical society, we can’t bring any alcohol. Otherwise we would have invited the wineries,” she said.
Assuming the festival goes over well, Basile hopes the Lions Club will be able to put it on again next year, with more craft vendors and possibly food trucks.
“We’re hoping that people will come, have a good time, and get to know Wilson and everything it has to offer,” she said.
Wilson Historical Society is headquartered at 375 Lake St.
Vendor registration is ongoing. The fee is $35. To inquire further, call Basile at 716-830-4151.
