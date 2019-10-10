CAMBRIA - A 34-year-old Wilson man sustained what authorities described as a severe leg injury in a motorcycle accident Thursday morning.
Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident at 12:02 p.m. on Irish Road. Upon arrival, they interviewed the driver of the motorcycle who revealed that he was driving southbound on Irish Road when he lost control of his motorcycle.
The sheriff's office said the man sustained a severe leg injury and is being treated at ECMC for his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
