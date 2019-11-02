Jeremy C. Kaufman of Wilson was sentenced Friday to 16 months to four years in prison for making $1,316 in fraudulent credit card purchases while he was in a diversion program for a similar crime.
Kaufman, 27, of Maple Road, stole a woman's credit card and rang up $1,316 in purchases at Walmart and the Tops at 3949 Lockport-Olcott Road on Dec. 15, 2018, according to Assistant District Attorney John Philips. He accepted a pre-indictment plea offer in Sept. 18 to attempted third-degree burglary. The offense was considered burglary because Kaufman had been banned from the grocery store.
At the time, Kaufman was in a diversion program for racking up $538 in fraudulent purchases using a credit card he stole from a man he'd been living with. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon gave Kaufman 16-month-to-four-year sentences for both convictions and allowed him to serve his time concurrently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.