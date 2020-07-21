There may be no stargazing this summer in Calvin E. Krueger Park, said volunteer Steve Smith of the Buffalo Astronomical Association.
Located in the Village of Wilson, the park has served as the site for Smith to bring his 12-inch diameter telescope, which he and the rest of the BAA use to watch the stars, along with any member of the public who wants to check out what the sky has to offer.
“I am seriously afraid it will be a wash,” Smith said of the summer season. Smith has been unable to get assistance from his fellow BAA members on holding the events, including getting liability insurance. The events often draw 30-50 people who come in and out throughout the night.
“The kids love it,” Smith said.
Smith said, the BAA will have a Zoom meeting, which is not open to the public, on whether or not the traditional second Saturday of every month will hold any stargazing activities. For now, the club has put all events, “Officially on hold,” because of COVID-19 concerns.
“If he’s following the executive orders that protect us, I’m fine,” said Art Larson, mayor of the Village of Wilson. “But if he’s doing an event, he’s got to make sure he has liability insurance.”
Smith also attended the July 15 Town of Wilson Board Meeting where he spoke of his situation during public input. It was the inability to sanitize the telescope’s eye piece without destroying it that made Town of Wilson officials uneasy.
“I asked him (Smith) if there was any way to put a membrane between the person’s eye and the eye piece,” Supervisor Doyle Phillips said. “He said that would distort what the person was seeing.”
Smith has been stargazing with the BAA for 15 years as a volunteer. Phillips said, it was a shame Smith couldn’t continue his passion this summer.
“He does it for the community,” Phillips said. “It’s a nice gesture.”
“I’ve been into astronomy for all my life,” Smith said. “Then I went down to Bond Lake where the club was having an event. There were all these telescopes everywhere, and I was just like, ‘I love this!’ “
Whether the night’s show is open to the BAA this summer or not, Smith encourages people to look upward all through the month of August where a Perseid meteor shower will be visible.
“We love sharing our knowledge of the night sky,” he said. “It’s all about the enthusiasm, because we’re enthusiastic and we want other people to be enthusiastic, too.”
