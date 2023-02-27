WILSON — Mayor Art Lawson is sending out a flyer to all households in the village. His issue? The proposed and consequently rejected idea of pumping the village’s wastewater to the Town of Newfane for treatment and demolishing the village’s own treatment plant.
In the flyer, Lawson pitches the pros of completing the project, and the cons of stopping it where it stands. Currently the Village of Wilson has spent $512,000 of its $4.6 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grant to design and construct the pipeline to Newfane.
Since the village won the REDI grant in 2019, the estimated cost of the project has risen to $6.9 million and a majority of the village board have rebelled on the question of moving forward.
Lawson believes the funding gap, $2.3 million, can be covered by other grants from the state, and to him the choice is simple: either continue the project or spend the next 10 years paying back the $512,000 the village already spent, to the tune of about $70,000 a year.
“This project will be funded because of our high IUP (Intent to Use Project),” Lawson told this reporter in a Monday telephone interview. “There’s no guarantee, but I’m confident grants will come in.”
Jay Grasso of G&G Municipal Consultants and Grant Writing also said that while there are no guarantees, “with this particular project and from meeting the officials, the EFC (the state Environmental Facilities Corporation) officials and from my experience, I can’t imagine it won’t get enough funding.”
Lawson’s flyer asserts the project can be paid for with: $4.6 million in REDI funds; $1.03 million of Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant funds; $400,000 from the state Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency Program; an up to $1.25 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); and up to $865,000 secured through from this year’s Consolidated Funding Application.
The village already secured a Community Development grant of $750,000 for demolition of its wastewater treatment plant — and returned it to the state last year because of opposition to the project.
Even so, Lawson believes, this year the village is in a position to secure an even bigger Community Development award.
In the end, Lawson said in the telephone interview, if the village accepts the WIAA and Department of State grants, but doesn’t get the other grants, the worst case scenario is that the village would have to borrow $865,000 to complete the project. The loans would be interest-free and repayable over a 30-year term, he added.
In the flyer, Lawson claims, “village residents will not realize this cost since the cost will be covered by the savings of closing the plant,” which would be approximately $49,000 annually.
Lawson said he doesn’t think that village residents are aware of the situation, and he hopes that his flyer is as “non-adversarial” as possible, but notes that “property taxes or sewer fees will be increased from 25% to 30%” if the project is canceled.
“Did the ‘Integrity’ Party tell you that?” his flyer asks.
Lawson further claimed that if the village does not complete the project, it will be ineligible to receive any grant money from the state for 10 years.
That would be “a shame,” he said, because the village is in a “good place” right now to secure funding.
“At this point they’re not letting me do my job,” Lawson said. “My job is to look around for resources that can benefit the village, and they’re not letting me do that.”
Three of the five members of the village board are opposed to the project: Gary Darnell, Greg Martin and Mike McAvoy. Martin isn’t up for election next month, but Darnell and McAvoy are. McAvoy isn’t running. Darnell is, on the Integrity Party line.
