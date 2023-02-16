The Village of Wilson is still on the hook for approximately $500,000 from New York state because it is unable to guarantee the construction of its sewer project. The project involves shutting down the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wilson and pumping sewer water to Newfane’s plant, which Village of Wilson Mayor Arthur Lawson said would save Wilson $20,000 to $40,000 each year.
To do that, however, Lawson needs to sell the idea of agreeing to bond out for the project at about $3 million to at least three of the trustees for a super majority vote
“After Covid, the economy came back and because of supply line issues, the project went from $4.61 million to $6.9 million,” Lawson said.
Lawson said that authority to bond out was simply a means to an end in order to maintain Wilson’s place in line for more grant money. The REDI grant covered the initial cost after the 2019 and 2017 floods, but did not bridge the gap of spending he needed for the project now.
Worst case scenario, he said, the bond he was taking out would be zero interest and could translate to the village paying $15,000 per year for 30 years. Or less than that.
“There’s no guarantees,” Lawson said. “But the worst would be paying a bond that’s spread out for 30 years.”
Guarantees, however, are exactly what the village trustees need to approve it.
Trustee Greg Martin is one of the Wilson officials who voted “no” back in August for the bonding authority the mayor asked for. While he is not running in this year’s village elections, he could be surrounded by new officials, which could leave him alone on this issue.
“If we were to go further through this process, down the road, and then find its still cost prohibitive and the costs are still going to increase from what we’ve already spent?” Martin said. “Let’s say we go to bid and we find that the cost is still way over and we can’t meet the gap. We spend more money and still have to pay it back.”
Trustee Gary Darnell agreed with Martin, but has recently lost a local caucus and said he was running as the Integrity Party’s candidate, not a write-in, for the March elections.
If Darnell is forced out, Lawson said he thinks he has the votes to do the project. As things stand now, however, he has been shown he does not, and maybe for good reason, say his opponents.
Martin and Darnell said that while paying back the $500,000 already spent of the REDI funds was bad, it could be much worse. Their estimate would be about $70,500 per year for 10 years at 4%. They did not know where Lawson had gotten his $15,000 over 30 year plan from, but said the numbers were much higher in November at a meeting with the REDI commission.
Darnell brought up another topic of that meeting involving current debt the village holds with the state, as well as the $500,000.
“I asked, if this project did go through and we got to the point, where we were going to decommission and demolish the Wastewater Treatment Plant, I specifically asked the REDI commission and the Environmental Funding Corporation as to whether they would relieve us of the current bond on the plant. Because, right now Wilson is paying $1.6 million as it stands in payments back to them over the course of another 22 years,” Darnell said. “And their answer was ‘No, we will not forgive that bond.’ ”
Darnell said that would put the hook on the taxpayers giving $75,000 each year regardless of the rest of the plan.
Martin agreed and noted that the estimated revenue from the project is approximately $30,000 and it would take over 79 years before the cost of WWTP’s bond and the spending gap was zeroed out for the taxpayer. He nor Darnell could see any way out of this situation.
“Understand with every so-called grant we apply for and get, there’s an associated matching cost that goes with it,” Darnell said. “Those associated costs, depending on how many grants we get to bridge the gap, it can vary. It could go to 20% or 40% matching funds depending on the grant.
“There is no such thing as free money.”
