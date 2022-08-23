WILSON — The town planning board on Monday signed off on environmental review of a proposed a 20-acre solar array on Wilson-Cambria Road.
Cypress Creek Properties’ proposed project would generate 4.25 megawatts and would be classified as a utility grade system according to local law because it exceeds 100,000 square feet. Once constructed the array would be connected to a power grid belonging to National Grid.
During the Monday meeting, the planning board read from the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) form prepared by Andrew Reilly, the town’s engineering consultant from the Wendel firm. The form lists the project’s projected impacts on the land, surface water, plants and animals, agricultural resources, historical and archaeological resources, open space and recreation, transportation, noise, and consistency with the community’s plans and character. The board issued a “negative declaration” of environmental impacts from the project, meaning it determined the impacts are not large enough to warrant more extensive environmental review.
According to Reilly’s SEQR report:
— Land impacts would likely only come from construction of the array.
— There are federal wetlands on the site, but the array will be sited away from them.
— There are no “significant natural communities” of rare or endangered plants or animals on the site.
— While the site was previously registered as farmland, it’s not currently being used as such, and the array shouldn’t affect any other agricultural lands.
— No archeological resources were identified on the site.
— Effects on transportation are limited to a “slight” increase in truck traffic during construction.
— Noise impacts are limited to the construction phase. Noise caused by operation of the array would be far away from residences and would be generated during the day only.
In addition, Reilly determined that while the array is not consistent with the character of the area, its location is intended to minimize negative impacts on character.
With the planning board’s negative declaration, the next step in the development process is the town zoning board’s approval of a special use permit, a draft of which was presented at the planning board meeting. The zoning board is expected to act on the special use permit during its Sept. 27 meeting, chairman John Sinclair said.
Both the SEQR form and the draft special use permit are available for public viewing upon request to the town clerk’s office.
