On behalf of Niagara County, legislator Dave Godfrey presented checks to both the Town and Village of Wilson this week to help them meet the local contribution requirement for projects receiving state funding through the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
The REDI program was established to fund projects that will help lakeshore communities deal with issues associated with Lake Ontario flooding. The state covers 95% of the cost of a project, but the local government must come up with the remaining 5% before work can begin.
“We all know the negative impact Lake Ontario flooding has had on our community and we appreciate the state creating the REDI program to help us battle this problem,” Godfrey said. “But the program requires cash-strapped local governments to come up with a portion of the funding when local government budgets are already stretched thin. That is why Niagara County is stepping in with funding to help both the Town and Village of Wilson.”
The town, which received $10,500 from the county, currently has three REDI-approved projects: Shoreline stabilization and reconstruction of the access road at Sunset Island West Barrier Bar; installation of floating docks and improvements to the public boat launch at Roosevelt Beach; and work on the town's water tower. According to town Supervisor Doyle Phillips, the Sunset Island and Roosevelt Beach projects are scheduled to begin this year.
The village, which received $19,838 from the county, has two REDI-approved projects: Decommissioning of its wastewater treatment plant off Ontario Street, shoreline stabilization and site redevelopment; and raising the height of and stabilizing the existing piers at Townline Pier. The latter project is set to move forward this year, according to Mayor Arthur Lawson.
