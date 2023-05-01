WILSON — Wilson Central School District has put out a call for additional candidates for a school board seat. District residents have until May 9 to submit a petition and be listed on the May 16 ballot.
The extension, announced Sunday in the Support Our Schools weekly e-newsletter, was granted after current board president George Waters withdrew from the race, leaving three candidates for three open seats, according to district clerk Jennifer Pavan.
The candidates currently are Nathan Wass and incumbent trustees Timothy Kropp and R.J. Seager.
Waters previously confirmed to the Union-Sun & Journal, ahead of the original April 17 petition deadline, that he would seek re-election. He did not return a reporter's call about his withdrawal on Monday.
For more information about circulating a candidate petition, district residents should contact Pavin.
